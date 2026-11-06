Abhishek Bachchan can't take their eyes off wife Aishwarya Rai at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a joint appearance at Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party, and their pictures and videos from the evening have caught everyone's attention. The couple was seen sharing affectionate moments as they posed for the paparazzi.

Aishwarya and Abhishek serve couple goals at Diwali party

For the occasion, Abhishek Bachchan opted for a black kurta set. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served saree goals in a bright red saree with intricate golden detailing. For the makeup, she opted for wavy hair and her signature red lips, which she amplified with winged eyeliner. As always, the former Miss World kept her look minimal. The two stood close to each other and looked much in love. The cutest photos in the lot were when Abhishek couldn't keep his eyes off his wife while posing for paps. In other photos, Aishwarya looked at Abhishek affectionately before resting her head on his chest. Abhishek held her hand, with their fingers intertwined as they continued posing. Here are the photos:

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Aishwarya, Abhishek at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Aishwarya, Abhishek pose together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

The moment is special for Abhishek and Aishwarya fans, for they have made relatively few public appearances together in recent years. Their daughter Aaradhya was not seen with them at the party. She is often spotted accompanying Aishwarya at public events and other appearances.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's love story

Abhishek, 50, and Aishwarya, 53, have known each other since their early days of working together. The two first crossed paths professionally during a photoshoot for Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in 1999. They later shared screen space in Kuch Naa Kaho.

Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship while working on films such as Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2. Abhishek has previously spoken about how things became serious between them during the shoot of Umrao Jaan.

The couple also starred together in Mani Ratnam's Guru in 2007. It was during the film's promotional tour in New York that Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya on a hotel balcony. They got married on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on November 16, 2011.

Also read:

Aishwarya Rai shares a rare glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan in birthday wish, calls him 'Pa-Dadaji'