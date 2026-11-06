Delhi Police arrests three contractors after two killed in Chawri Bazar building collapse

New Delhi:

Delhi Police have arrested three building contractors in connection with the Chawri Bazaar building collapse, which left two people dead and four others injured on Thursday. The accused were apprehended from Village Sirohi in Haryana's Faridabad district. According to the police, all three were arrested in connection with a case registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident.

The arrested contractors have been identified as Siraj, son of late Abdul Sakur, Tajuddin, son of Samuddin, and Furkan, son of Abdul Hafis. All three are residents of the Ajmeri Gate area in Delhi. Siraj and Tajuddin reside in Gali Sitara, while Furkan lives in Gali Nal Wali, near Shahganj Chowk, Ajmeri Gate.

Two MCD engineers suspended

This comes after two junior-level engineers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were suspended over negligence hours after the incident on Thursday. In separate office orders, the Deputy Commissioner of the Old Delhi Zone placed two officials, an assistant engineer and a junior engineer, under suspension with immediate effect. The orders cited a prima facie case of serious negligence in the discharge of their duties. "In view of the recent incident and the developments arising therefrom, and considering the prima facie case of severe dereliction of duty, you are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending further inquiry," the orders stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. The Chief Minister directed officials to register an FIR against the contractor responsible for the construction and ordered the immediate suspension of the two Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) engineers concerned. CM Gupta visited the accident site in Gali Sitara, near Chawri Bazar Metro station, along with senior officials and assured strict action against anyone found responsible for compromising construction safety standards. She also directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and provide immediate ex-gratia assistance to the affected families.

The Chief Minister said the government would not spare officials found negligent in enforcing safety regulations. She also appealed to people to follow proper safety procedures while undertaking construction work, warning that ignoring basic precautions could put lives at risk.

What caused the Chawri Bazar building collapse?

The three-storey structure collapsed at around 9:50 am in Gali Sitara, close to Chawri Bazar Metro station, triggering a rescue operation involving multiple emergency response teams. According to an MCD official, construction activity at the building had reportedly been stopped around 15 days before the accident. The official said workers were engaged in removing the support system beneath the roof when the structure suddenly gave way.

The preliminary explanation provided by the MCD official pointed towards the quality of construction material and the condition of the structure. "The material used was non-engineered and had not set properly, which eventually led to the collapse," the official said. The exact sequence of events and the responsibility of those involved will be established through the investigation ordered by the Chief Minister.

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Two dead, 15 feared trapped as three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar