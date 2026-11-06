UP farmers get major relief as Yogi govt doubles disaster compensation for deaths, hikes crop loss payouts

Lucknow:

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has announced a significant increase in financial assistance under its disaster relief framework, bringing major relief to farmers and families affected by natural calamities. Under the revised norms, compensation for families of those who die in natural disasters has been doubled from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

The government has also increased compensation for crop damage by 25 to 30 per cent, along with enhanced assistance for the loss of livestock, poultry, agricultural land and other assets. More than 10 lakh farmers across the state are expected to benefit from the revised relief provisions.

The new compensation norms will cover losses suffered between April 1 and November 4, 2026. The revised assistance will be provided under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) frameworks.

Yogi govt doubles compensation for families of disaster victims

One of the biggest changes announced by the state government concerns compensation for families who lose a member in a natural disaster. The financial assistance has been increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, providing additional support to families dealing with such tragedies. The government has also revised compensation rates for livestock deaths, offering higher assistance to farmers and animal rearers.

Under the new norms, compensation for the death of large animals has been increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. For smaller animals such as goats, sheep and pigs, the assistance has been raised from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500.

Similarly, compensation for the death of load-bearing animals such as horses and mules has gone up from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,400. Poultry farmers will now receive Rs 130 per chicken instead of the earlier Rs 100.

Crop damage compensation increased by up to 30 per cent

The revised relief framework provides higher compensation for agricultural losses caused by natural disasters. The increase is expected to benefit farmers whose crops have been damaged by floods, excessive rainfall and other calamities.

The revised compensation rates per hectare are as follows:

Irrigated agricultural land: Increased from Rs 17,000 to Rs 22,000.

Increased from Rs 17,000 to Rs 22,000. Rain-fed agricultural land: Increased from Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,000.

Increased from Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,000. Perennial crops and agroforestry: Increased from Rs 22,500 to Rs 30,000.

The government has also increased assistance for losses in sericulture, providing additional support to farmers engaged in silk production. For Eri, Mulberry and Tasar silk production, compensation has been raised from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800 per hectare. For Muga silk production, the assistance has increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,800 per hectare.

Higher assistance for agricultural land damaged by natural disasters

Farmers whose agricultural land is affected by natural calamities will also receive increased financial assistance under the revised provisions. The compensation for removing silt deposited on agricultural land has been increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 23,000 per hectare. Similarly, assistance for land damaged by landslides and avalanches has been raised from Rs 47,000 to Rs 60,000 per hectare.

Disaster-hit families to receive assistance for up to 30 days

The revised framework also includes provisions for families displaced by natural disasters. Affected families staying in relief camps will be eligible for assistance for up to 30 days. In cases of drought, the government has made provisions for drinking water assistance for a period of up to 90 days. The revised norms also cover financial assistance for repairing damaged houses, schools, roads and hospitals, expanding the scope of disaster relief beyond agriculture and livestock.

Compensation increased for damaged houses and educational institutions

Under the revised provisions, families whose houses are completely destroyed by natural disasters will receive Rs 1.85 lakh in assistance in plain areas and Rs 2.06 lakh in hilly regions. For partially damaged houses in plain areas, the compensation has been fixed at Rs 93,000. The government has also enhanced financial assistance for restoring educational infrastructure affected by natural calamities. Primary schools will be eligible for repair assistance of up to Rs 15.50 lakh. For secondary schools, intermediate colleges and polytechnics, the revised assistance provision has been set at Rs 26 lakh.

Also Read:

No government jobs for those taking part in 'violent regime change' protests: Uttar Pradesh tightens norms