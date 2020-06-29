ICAI CA Exam 2020: Supreme court asks ICAI to issue fresh guidelines for ICAI CA exam; hearing on July 2

Image Source : FILE PHOTO ICAI CA Exam 2020

ICAI CA exam 2020: Supreme Court on Monday asked ICAI to issue fresh guidelines incorporating the suggestions put forward by the bench today. The apex court will hear the matter on July 2. Hearing the petition filed by the India Wide Parents Association, a three-judge virtual Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said: "ICAI counsel may take instructions and file the modified draft notification setting out the changes".

Hearing the matter, the apex court suggested ICAI that a student who has been unable to appear for the exam will be considered an "opt-out case" even if they don't choose the opt-out option.

"The situation is continuously changing. Even if a candidate has not chosen opt-out option if they suddenly come under a containment zone what will you do? You should treat candidates who don't appear as opt-out cases," Supreme Court told ICAI.

Out of 3 lakh 46 thousand students registered only 53,000 students have taken the opt-out option, Ramji Srinivasan told Supreme Court.

An urgent plea was filed seeking a stay on the ICAI's 'opt-out' scheme for CA students scheduled to appear for the May cycle exam between July 29 and August 16. The PIL had also sort also sought more examination centres for the conduct of July CA Exam 2020.

The ICAI's scheme allows students to opt-out of the exam. Their exam would be deemed to be cancelled. They would lose their chance. Meanwhile, The ICAI had on Friday sought time from the apex court to file an affidavit in response to the PIL.

The petition said the scheme discriminates against students living in remote areas or containment zones as due to the restrictions, they would be forced to opt-out unlike their counterparts living in urban areas.

Calling 'opt-Out' scheme as a 'violation of fundamental rights of students, the plea filed by Alakh Alok Srivastava on behalf of ‘India Wide Parents Association’, said that ICAI announced it will conduct the May 2020 cycle Chartered Accountants examination between July 29 to August 16.

“Now it has notified a highly discriminatory and arbitrary ‘opt-out’ option...,” adding the ICAI has notified that for the students who choose this option, their attempt (May 2020) will be treated as cancelled or not counted.

“The ‘opt-out’ option discriminates between those underprivileged group of CA students/ aspirants, who are living in remote areas of the country or living in the containment zones and thus are slated to lose one precious ‘examination attempt’ by choosing ‘opt-out’ option amidst ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as compared to that privileged group of students/ aspirants, who are living in big cities/ green zones and thus they have no problem in appearing in the said examination,” it said.

In a public statement, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's spokesperson stated that they are committed to conduction the July 29, 2020 examinations even if only one student shows up.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage