UPMSP UP Board Exam 2023: Date sheet for class 10, 12 today? Check BIG updates

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2023: Date sheet for class 10, 12 today? Check BIG update here

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is anticipated to release the date sheet for UP Board 2023 soon. The board recently released the date sheet for intermediate practical examinations and pre-board exams for the year 2023 on the official website. It is expected that the UP Board will soon announce the dates for the theory exam too. Once the date sheet gets released, students will be able to download it from upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023

The UP Board is expected to release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 on the official website soon. Once the date sheet for classes 10 and 12th gets released, students will be able to download it from the official website.

Know how to download the UP Board Class 10 or 12 Date Sheet 2023:

Go to the official website of the UP Board- upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for 'UP Board Class 10 or 12 Exams Date Sheet 2023.'

You will be directed to a new page.

A pdf file will get open on the new tab.

check the date sheet and download it.

The practical exam is scheduled to be conducted in two phases.

The first phase will be held from January 21 to January 28, 2023, in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti divisions where the practicals will be conducted while the second phase will be held from January 29 to February 5, 2023, in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions.

