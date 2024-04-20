UP Board Class 12 Topper List released, check complete list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Class 12 Topper List

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj announced the class 12th or intermediate exam results today, April 20. All those who took the UPSC Inter 2024 exam can check their results from the official website of UP Board, upmsp.edu as well as NIC website upresults.nic.in. As per results, this year, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 82.66 per cent which is an increase compared to last year's pass percentage. Along with this, girls performed better than boys in the exam. The pass percentage of the male student was 77.78% while that of girls was 88.42%. Here, we have provided the UP Board 12th topper list 2024 which contains the names of the students who have secured higher marks in the UP Board Class 12th exam.

UP Board 12th Topper List 2024

Position Name Marks 1st Shubham Verma 489/500 2nd Vishu Chaudhary, Kajal Singh, Raj Verma, Kashish Maurya, Charlie Gupta, Sujata Pandey 488/500 3rd Sheetal Verma, Kashish Yadav, Aditya Kumar Yadav, Ansha Vishwakarma, Palak Singh 487/500

Marksheets can be collected through schools

Upon receiving their results, students now know their scores for each subject. While the results indicate whether they have passed or not, it's essential to remember that the digital mark sheet is not equivalent to the official document. For college admissions, students must obtain the original mark sheet from their school.

What's next?

Those who have not achieved the required marks in the intermediate exam, the students have the option to request a review through the scrutiny or rechecking process. The scrutiny and rechecking procedures allow students to ask for a reevaluation of their exam papers if they suspect an error in the marking. This provides them with a chance to have their papers reassessed to ensure the grading is accurate and fair. Before initiating the scrutiny process, it's essential for students to thoroughly review the guidelines. It's worth noting that sometimes the marks can decrease if the reassessed marks are considered final.