UP Board Class 12 Topper List released, check complete list

UP Board 12th Topper List 2024
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|1st
|Shubham Verma
|489/500
|2nd
|Vishu Chaudhary, Kajal Singh, Raj Verma, Kashish Maurya, Charlie Gupta, Sujata Pandey
|488/500
|3rd
|Sheetal Verma, Kashish Yadav, Aditya Kumar Yadav, Ansha Vishwakarma, Palak Singh
|487/500
Marksheets can be collected through schools
What's next?
Those who have not achieved the required marks in the intermediate exam, the students have the option to request a review through the scrutiny or rechecking process. The scrutiny and rechecking procedures allow students to ask for a reevaluation of their exam papers if they suspect an error in the marking. This provides them with a chance to have their papers reassessed to ensure the grading is accurate and fair. Before initiating the scrutiny process, it's essential for students to thoroughly review the guidelines. It's worth noting that sometimes the marks can decrease if the reassessed marks are considered final.