UP Board Class 10th Result 2024: Prachi Nigam tops High School exams | Check full list

UP Board 10th Result: Prachi Nigam tops High School exams

UP Board Toppers 2024 : The results of class 10th examinations were declared today by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) after a press conference. The candidates who appeared in the UP Board High School examination can check their results by visiting the official website.

Prachi Nigam of Sitapur has topped the UP Board High School examination. You can check the names of the 10th toppers in the list given below.

High school top 3 toppers list

Prachi Nigam- Rank 1

Deepika Sonkar- Rank 2

Navya Singh- Rank 3

Swati Singh- Rank 3

Deepanshi Singh Sengar Rank 3

Arpit Tiwari- Rank 3

The overall pass percentage for High School has been recorded at 89.55 percent this year. As many as 29,35,353 students were registered for the high school examinations this year, while 27,38,399 students appeared for the examinations.

This year the girls outperformed boys by 7.35 per cent. Girls scored an overall pass percentage of 93.40 per cent while boys scored 86.05 per cent. Nearly 29.47 lakh students registered for UP Board Class 10 exams, out of which 15.71 lakh were male and 13.76 were female candidates this year.

