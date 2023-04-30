JNV Class 11 Admission 2023: NVS to conduct a selection test for lateral entry, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NVS to conduct a selection test for lateral entry in July

JNV Class 11 Admissions 2023: For the academic year 2023–2024, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will hold a selection test for lateral entry admissions to class 11 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The selection test is scheduled to be held in the month of July 2023, as per the latest release. A detailed notification in this regard will be uploaded on the official website of navodaya.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, the decision has been made to hold selection tests for class XI lateral entry admission against vacant seats at JNVs commencing with the 2023–24 academic year.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply for selection tests through online mode which will be provided by the authorities. The selection test will be conducted in July 2023. Detailed notification will be issued shortly, reads the official notice.

According to reports, Samiti is now holding a Lateral entrance Selection Test (LEST) to grant admission to lateral entry seats in Class 9.

For admission to JNV class 11, students who have successfully qualified in the class 10 exam from a recognized board in the district where a JNV is located were eligible to apply. Based on the previous eligibility criteria for JNV class 11 admissions, students between the age group of 15-17 years were eligible to apply for admission.

