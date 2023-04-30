MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Check MPBSE results expected date, qualifying marks, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 to be declared soon

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: The MP Board Class 10th and 12th results will be released soon by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The results will be uploaded today, April 30, according to media reports. However, there is no formal confirmation from the board. Students and parents are advised to check the official websites of mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, for the most recent updates on results.

The board conducted the class 10th exams from March 1 to 27 while the exams for class 12 were conducted from March 2 to April 5. Once the result is activated, the candidates will be able to check their results using their credentials such as roll number, and date of birth at the official MPBSE websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.moonlone.gov.in, mpbsc.nic.in. The original mark sheets will be allotted by the respective schools.

According to the reports, nearly 19 lakh students appeared in the exam out of which 9 lakh students appeared for class 10th exams and around 8 lakh appeared for the class 12th.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Last year's statistics

Last year, the results for MPBOSE classes 10th, and 12th were announced on April 29, 2022. In which, the result of class 12th was recorded at 72.72 percent and class 10th overall pass percentage was 59.54 percent.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check?

Visit the official website of MPBSE websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.moonlone.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads '10th, 12th Result 2023' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your credientials such as roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login

10th, 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download MPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

MPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Qualifying Marks

To pass the exam, students are required to score a minimum of 33% in each subject.

MPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Details mentioned on the scorecard

MPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 will include the details of the student such as the name of the student, father's name, mother's name, subject name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, grades, total marks obtained, result status, and division.

