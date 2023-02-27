Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Exam 2023: Big UPDATE for students on question paper leak rumours | Check

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday cautioned students about some rumours. The officials informed that certain unscrupulous elements are regularly spreading rumours about the question paper leak on the social media website. The board has asked the students not to believe these rumours. With this, the board has also warned students against indulging in rumour-mongering and has stated that action will be taken against them as per "unfair means" rules if any involvement is found.

Unscrupulous elements spreading rumours

"It has come to the notice of the board that certain unscrupulous elements are regularly spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms about the paper leaks or claiming to have access to question papers of 2023 exams," a senior board official said.

"These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and the public. The board is vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news and rumours," he added.

CBSE Board Exam to conclude on April 5

Classes 10 and 12 CBSE board exams are currently underway and will conclude on April 5. According to officials, CBSE is regularly intimating the Delhi Police to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms under various provisions of the IPC and the IT Act.

Strict action will be taken

"CBSE will take action against a student under 'unfair means' rules and various sections of IPC if found indulging in spreading fake news. Parents are also requested to guide their wards not to believe such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of board examinations.

"Public is therefore alerted against such unverified news and rumours during the ongoing exams and further requested not to participate in such activities or spread such information through any form of communication to maintain the sanctity of examinations at all cost," the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Exam 2023: Board rolls out new rule for students | Check out BIG update

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Exam 2023 for classes 10, 12 begins, don't miss these IMPORTANT guidelines