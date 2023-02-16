Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) CBSE Board Exam 2023: Board rolls out new rule for students | Check out BIG update

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rolled out a new rule for the candidates appearing for the board exam this year. The CBSE Board Exam 2023 commence on February 15, 2023. Ahead of the exam, CBSE announced that the use of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT has been prohibited for the class 10 and 12 board examinations.

"Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in the examination hall," according to instructions issued by the board ahead of the papers. The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam, the board officials said.

"Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices inside the exam centre. This includes using the device to access ChatGPT so that unfair means is not used," a senior board official said. ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer), which was launched in November 2022, is capable of generating speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles and student essays or human-like text based on the input it is given.

The new artificial intelligence (AI) system, known as a large language model (LLM) is designed to generate human-like writing by predicting upcoming word sequences. The admit card for the exams also has a cautionary instruction saying, "You should not indulge in any unfair practice. If found, you will be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) Activity and action will be taken as per the rules of the board."

"Do not believe in fake videos and messages uploaded on social media. Do not spread rumours too. You could be booked under unfair means rules," it added.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Exam 2023 for classes 10, 12 begins, don't miss these IMPORTANT guidelines

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Exam 2023: Classes 10, 12 Admit Card released | Check direct link