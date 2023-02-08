Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Exam 2023: Classes 10, 12 Admit Card released | Check direct link

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the admit card for classes 10 and 12 students. The admit card for the candidates appearing for the CBSE Board Exam 2023 has been issued on the official website. The board has asked the respective schools to download the admit cards of their students for the board exam. With the announcement, CBSE Board has also issued some guidelines for the schools and the students. Check here for the direct link and all important updates.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10 and 12 Admit Card

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Official Notification

The CBSE Board has issued an official notice for the schools and the students. The official notice of CBSE reads, 'You are aware that the class XII & X Examinations will be commencing w.e.f. 15.02.2023. The schools will be able to download the Admit Card in respect of their students from today. This year. Admit Cards contain the following information

Roll no Date of Birth (only for class X) Name of Examination 4 Cadidate's Name Mother's Name Father's/Guardian's Name 7. Name of examination centre Category of PwD 9 Admit Card ID Subjects in which appearing with date of examination'

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Guidelines

After releasing the admit cards, the CBSE Board has also issued some guidelines for the students and asked the respective schools to inform the candidates appearing for the CBSE Board Exam 2023. Candidates must note that no student will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10 AM. Carrying the school identity card with the admit card is important for the candidates.

