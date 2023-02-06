Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10 & 12 Admit Card to release soon | Check here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit cards of the candidates appearing for the CBSE Board Exam 2023. The admit cards for classes 10 and 12 will be made available on the official website of the board. Candidates who will appear for the CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be able to download it from the official website. Check here for the latest updates.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Exam Date

The timetable for the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12 was released earlier by the CBSE. According to the timetable, the class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 are scheduled to start on February 15, 2023. As per the schedule, the class 10 board exam 2023 will conclude on March 21, 2023. Whereas, the class 12 board exam 2023 will end on April 5, 2023. Candidates are waiting for the board to release the admit cards on the official website. It is expected that the board will soon issue the admit cards to the students.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: How to download the admit card?

Go to the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, click on 'Main Website' and you will be directed to the main page of the board. Now, click on the link for CBSE Class 10 or 12 Admit Cards. A new tab will open, key your credentials such as roll number, school code, etc. After submitting, your admit card will get displayed. Download your admit card and take a printout.

Admit card is considered a very important document for students. No student will be allowed to appear in the exam without admit card. Once you collect your admit card, you must check that the admit card must have the signature of the school head.

