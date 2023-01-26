Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Board Exam 2023: Admit Cards of classes 10, 12 students to release on this date | Check latest updates

CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE classes 10 and 12 students are waiting for the admit cards to get released. It is expected that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the admit cards of the candidates. The admit cards of the students include all important details of the examination such as exam date, time, roll number, exam venue, subjects and etc. Once the admit cards of the candidates get released, they will be able to download them from the official website.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Timetable and admit card release date

Recently, CBSE announced the exam dates for classes 10 and 12 students. As per the schedule released by the exam board, the class 10 and 12 board exams will commence on February 15, 2023. The class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams will conclude on March 21 and April 5, 2023, respectively. However, no official confirmation is there regarding the admit card release date. Some new reports suggest that the admit cards of the students will be released in January 2023.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: How to download the admit card?

Go to the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, click on 'Main Website' and you will be directed to the main page of the board. Now, click on the link for CBSE Class 10 or 12 Admit Cards. A new tab will open, key your credentials such as roll number, school code, etc. After submitting, your admit card will get displayed. Download your admit card and take a printout.

Once you collect your admit card, you must check that the admit card must have the signature of the school head. Candidates carrying admit cards without the signature of the school heads are not allowed to appear in the board exam.

