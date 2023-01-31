Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10th Admit Card to release soon | Check latest updates

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to release the admit card of class 10 and 12 students soon. As per the schedule, the CBSE Board Exam 2023 for class 10 will commence on February 15, 2023. The last date of the exam will be March 21, 2023. Meanwhile, the class 10th students are waiting for their admit cards to get released. Check here for the latest updates on admit cards.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10 Admit Card

In December 2022, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the timetable for classes 10 and 12. Now the students are waiting for their admit cards to get released. As per some news reports, the board can release the admit cards of the candidates soon who will appear in the board examination 2023.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: How to download the admit card?

Go to the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in. Now, visit the main website. On the homepage, click on the link for the 'CBSE Class 10 or 12 Admit Card.' You will be directed to a new page. Key the asked details and your admit card will get released. Download it and take a printout.

Students must note that to appear for the exam, admit card is a must. No student will be allowed to appear for the exam without their admit cards.

