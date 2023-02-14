CBSE Board Exam 2023: For classes 10, 12 to begin today, Don't miss these IMPORTANT guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Exam 2023: For classes 10, 12 begins today, Don't miss these IMPORTANT guidelines

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The exam season has begun and it's time for the commencement of the CBSE Board 2023. The CBSE Board Exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin today. For the exam warriors here are some of the most important guidelines that should not be missed before going to the exam centre.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Guidelines

No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10.00 AM. Hence, must reach on time. Students should go in school uniform and with a school identity Card in addition to Admit Card issued by CBSE and permissible stationery items only. Candidates must visit the examination centre at least one day before the date of the examination so that they can reach before 10 AM on the day of the examination. Candidates should leave for the examination centre keeping in view weather conditions, traffic conditions, etc. Students and Mother/Father/Guardian must check the particulars mentioned in the Admit Card and sign at the appropriate place after verifying the particulars including the photo and its correctness. Candidates should not carry a mobile with GPS or any electronic items and all barred items to the examination centre. Candidates must read and adhere to the important instructions given in the Admit Card. Candidates must read the amended rules for Unfair practices Candidates should refrain from spreading rumours and hosting any material on social websites including WhatsApp, YouTube, Twitter, etc.

All the best EXAM WARRIORS!

