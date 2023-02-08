Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Exam 2023: Admit Card for Class 10 Out! Check direct link

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The candidates were waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the admit cards of the students. The wait is over now, as the Board has released the admit card for the class 10 students on the official website. CBSE Board in its official notice has informed that the respective schools will now be able to download the admit cards of their students appearing for the board exam. Check here for the direct link and know how to download it.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Know how to download the Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the CBSE Board- cbse.gov.in. Now, click on the link for School Login. Key your credentials and submit. Now download the admit cards of the students.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education has also issued some important guidelines for the students. Respective schools are asked to inform the students of these guidelines provided here as per the official notice. That no candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10.00 AM. Hence, must reach on time. That candidate should go in school uniform and with a school identity Card in addition to Admit Card issued by CBSE and permissible stationery items only. Candidates must visit the examination centre at least one day prior to the date of examination so that they can reach before 10.00 AM on the day of the examination. Candidates should leave for the examination centre keeping in view weather conditions, traffic conditions, etc. That candidate and Mother/Father/Guardian must check the particulars mentioned in the Admit Card and sign at the appropriate place after verifying the particulars including the photo and its correctness. Candidates should not carry a mobile with GPS or any electronic items and all barred items to the examination centre. The candidates must read and adhere to the important instructions given in the Admit Card Candidates must read the amended rules for Unfair practices Candidates should refrain from spreading rumours and hosting any material on social websites including WhatsApp, YouTube, Twitter, etc.

The CBSE Board exams for classes 10 and 12 will commence on February 15, 2023. The admit cards of class 12 students have been also released by the CBSE Board.

