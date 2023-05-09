TS Inter Result 2023 Live: Telangana TSBIE IPE 1st and 2nd year results to be declared today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS Inter IPE Result 2023 for 1st and 2nd year to be declared today

TS Inter Result 2023 live: Telangana Board, TSBIE will announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) first and second-year board examination results today at 11 am. The announcement of results will be done by the state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. Students will be able to check their results at the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once released.

TS Inter Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the link that reads 'TS Inter Result 2023'

Now, click on the 1st and 2nd-year result link

Enter your credential details such as application number, date of birth, and others

TS Inter Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of TS Inter Result 2023 for future reference

Students should note that the TS intermediate result 2023 can also be checked through other websites like results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, results.eenadu.net, results.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in. Students can check every minute of an update on TS intermediate result 2023 here.