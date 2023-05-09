Tuesday, May 09, 2023
     
TS Inter Result 2023 Live: Telangana TSBIE IPE 1st and 2nd year results to be declared today

TS Inter Result 2023 for 1st and 2nd year will be declared today at results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, results.eenadu.net, results.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Check latest updates.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2023 7:43 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV TS Inter IPE Result 2023 for 1st and 2nd year to be declared today

TS Inter Result 2023 live: Telangana Board, TSBIE will announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) first and second-year board examination results today at 11 am. The announcement of results will be done by the state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. Students will be able to check their results at the official website -  tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once released. 

TS Inter Result 2023: How to download?

  • Visit the official website -  tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Click on the link that reads 'TS Inter Result 2023'
  • Now, click on the 1st and 2nd-year result link
  • Enter your credential details such as application number, date of birth, and others
  • TS Inter Result 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of TS Inter Result 2023 for future reference

Students should note that the TS intermediate result 2023 can also be checked through other websites like results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, results.eenadu.net, results.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in. Students can check every minute of an update on TS intermediate result 2023 here. 

Live updates :TS Inter Result 2023 live

  • May 09, 2023 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter Results 2023: Details mentioned on the result

    Students will be able to check their details on the marksheet such as Name of student, Hall Ticket number, District of the student, Marks obtained in different subjects, Marks secured in practicals, Total marks, Qualifying status of each subject, Overall qualifying status, and Grade obtained. 

  • May 09, 2023 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter Results 2023: Manabadi Grading System

    Grade Marks  Percentage of Marks
    A 750 and above marks 75% or above marks
    B 600 to 749 marks More than or equal to 60% and less than 75%
    C 500 to 599 marks More than or equal to 50% and less than 60%
    D 350 to 499 marks More than or equal to 35% and less than 50%

     

  • May 09, 2023 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter Results 2023: Keep your hall ticket handy

    Students are required to keep TS 1st and 2nd Year hall tickets handy for checking roll codes or roll numbers.

    .

  • May 09, 2023 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 Live: How many students appeared in Telangana Board exam?

    This year, more than 9 lakh students registered for the board exam. A total of 4,82,677 students of first-year and 4,65,022 students of second-year were eligible to appear for the exams. 

     

  • May 09, 2023 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 Live: Check easy steps to download result via T App Folio

    • Go to the google play store
    • Navigate the 'T App Folio' app and download the app
    • After the app is downloaded, students are required to fill out the details like the candidate’s name, roll number, and date of birth (DOB)
    • Cross-check the details once and click on submit
    • The result will appear on the screen
  • May 09, 2023 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter Result 2023: Check qualifying marks

    To pass Telangana inter 1st 2nd-year results 2023, a student needed to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject. 

  • May 09, 2023 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter result 2023: Check easy steps to download result

    • Visit the official website -  tsbie.cgg.gov.in
    • Click on the link that reads 'TS Inter Result 2023'
    • Now, click on the 1st and 2nd year result link
    • Enter your crediential details such as application number, date of birth and others
    • TS Inter Result 2023 will appear on the screen
    • Download and take a printout of TS Inter Result 2023 for future reference

     

  • May 09, 2023 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi TS Inter result 2023: What are the alternative websites to check IPE 1st and 2nd year results?

    Students will be able to check Manabadi TS IPE 1st and 2nd year results at the following websites.

    tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    results.cgg.gov.in

    examresults.ts.nic.in

    manabadi.co.in (unofficial)

  • May 09, 2023 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter result 2023: Is result time confirmed?

    According to the media reports, TS Inter result 2023 will be announced at 11 am by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Telangana Board, TSBIE.

  • May 09, 2023 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Telangana TS Inter result 2023: Mobile app to check result

    Apart from the official websites, students will be able to check TS Inter result 2023 on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’.

  • May 09, 2023 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter result 2023: Exam was held in March-April

    The Telangana Board conducted the TS Inter 1st year exam from March 15 to April 3 and the Intermediate 2nd-year exam between March 16 and April 4, 2023, at various exam centers across the state.

     

     

  • May 09, 2023 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Telangana inter results 2023: More than 9 lakh students awaiting result

    Nearly, 9 lakh candidates have registered for the TS Inter examination, this year.

