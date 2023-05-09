TS Inter Results 2023 Manabadi OUT: Download TSBIE Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2023 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023

Telangana TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023. Students can download their results from the websites of tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, manabadi.co.in. The link to the online TS Inter results can be accessed by scrolling down.

Telangana TSBIE Inter 1st year exam was conducted from March 15 to April 3 and the Intermediate 2nd-year exam between March 16 and April 4, 2023 at various exam centers across the state. This year, around 9 lakh students registered for the board.

TS Inter Results 2023 link can be accessed by clicking on the link given below. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has done the announcement of the results.

Telangana TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023: How to download?