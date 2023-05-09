Tuesday, May 09, 2023
     
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023:Meghalaya Board releases 12th Science, Commerce, Vocational Streams results, link here

Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 12th Result 2023 has been declared on the official website of mbose.in. Check result download direct link, and more details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2023 11:44 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV MBOSE Class 12th Result 2023 released on mbose.in

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has today released the result of  HSSLC Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce &

Vocational) Streams. Candidates can download MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 from the official website- mbose.in. 

To download MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023, candidates are required to enter their roll number, captcha code and click on the submit button. The MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 link can be accessed by scrolling down. MBOSE HSSLC exams were conducted between March 15 and 30 across the state.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 link for Science Stream

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 link for Commerce Stream

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 link for Arts Stream

What's next after the announcement of the Meghalaya Board Class 12 result?

After the Meghalaya Board 12th result 2023, candidates who have passed the exam are eligible for further admission procedures. Students have been advised to download online copy of MBOSE 12th result PDF for future admission. The original copy will be provided in due course of time. 

Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 12th Result 2023: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board - mbose.in
  • Navigate the link of 'Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 12th Result 2023' under the result section
  • Click on the relevant stream and it will redirect you to the login page
  • Now, select the exam, exam year, enter roll number, and click on the submit button
  • Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 12th Result 2023 PDF will appear on the screen
  • Download Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 12th Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference

