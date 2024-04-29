Heatwave sweeps India as Lok Sabha polls enter crucial stage: A look at temperature projections for next phase

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A heatwave sweeps India as Lok Sabha polls enter a crucial stage.

A scorching heatwave, spanning from east to south peninsular India, gripped the nation as Lok Sabha elections progress towards pivotal stages, warns the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The soaring temperatures pose significant challenges, especially in regions where elections are slated for the next two phases. The IMD issued warnings for Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and parts of Jharkhand, anticipating “heatwave or severe heatwave conditions.” Additionally, pockets in Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are bracing for intense heat.

Heatwave’s impact on polling

An analysis conducted by HT revealed that a staggering 186 out of 191 constituencies scheduled for upcoming phases will experience temperatures above 35°C in the next five days. Among these, 136 constituencies are expected to witness peaks exceeding 40°C, potentially affecting voter turnout.

Unprecedented weather patterns

Several areas, including Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, recorded temperatures surpassing the 98th percentile on Friday and Saturday. The relentless heatwave, coupled with humidity, poses health risks, urging authorities to issue red alerts in affected regions.

Election turnout concerns

The ongoing heatwave coincided with the election season, raising concerns about voter safety and turnout. Experts emphasised the importance of adhering to heatwave safety guidelines to safeguard public health during campaign events and voting.

Implications for voter participation

With a notable drop in voter turnout recorded in the first two phases, the current weather conditions add another layer of complexity to the electoral process. Analysts attributed the decrease in turnout to various factors, including adverse weather conditions and voter apathy.

Weather forecast and relief measures

While northern regions may experience rainfall and storms, intense heat prevailed in many parts of the country. The IMD predicted continued rainfall and thunderstorms over the Western Himalayan Region and northeast India, offering some respite amid the sweltering conditions.

