TBSE Result 2023: Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th results likely today at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

TBSE Result 2023, Tripura Madhyamik Result download link and TBSE 12th result download: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to declare TBSE 10th result 2023 and Tripura TBSE 12th result 2023 today, June 5, 2023. All the students waiting for the Tripura Madhyamik result 2023 and TBSE result 2023 Class 12 will be able to download their mark sheet through the official website of tbresults.tripura.gov.in, once released.

The results for the same are expected to be announced today, June 5, as per reports. However, the board website says, Tripura Class 10 and 12 board exam results “will be declared very soon”.

This year, the board conducted the TBSE Madhyamik exam 2023 from March 16 to April 18 and TBSE Class 12 exam 2023 from March 15 to April 19 at various exam centres. Around 38,116 students appeared in Class 10 students while 33,435 Class 12 students appeared for board exams in Tripura.

The exam for class 10th was set up at 162 centres while class 12th was held at 112 centres across the state.

TBSE Result 2023: Websites to check Class 10th, 12th results

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tripuraresults nic

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

tbse.in

results.nic.in

TBSE Result 2023: How to download TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023?