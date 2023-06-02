Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 OUT on mahahsscboard.in, Girls outperformed boys by scoring 95.87%

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 declared

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 out, MSBSHSE 10th result download link: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 today, June 2, 2023 at 11 am. Students will be able to download Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 through the official website - mahahsscboard.in from 1 PM onwards.

According to the results, 10,000 schools have recorded a 100% pass percentage. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 93.83%. Girls pass with a 95.87% overall percentage. This year, girls also outperformed boys in performance. Last year, the pass percentage was recorded at 96.94%.

In the Maharashtra 10th result 2023, Konkan district recorded the highest pass rate of 98.11 percent. Nagpur had the lowest score.

In order to check Maharashtra class 10th result, the students are required to enter their roll number, and registration number on the official website of Maharashtra board, at mahresult.nic.in, or mahahsscboard.in. The easy steps to download Maharashtra SSC results are given below.

This year, a total of 15,77,256 students registered for the exam of which, 8, 44,116 are boys and 7,33,067 are girls out of the people that showed up for the exam. The exams were conducted between March 2 to March 25. To pass the class 10th exam, a student is required to obtain at least 33 marks in every subject.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to download results online?

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in, or mahahsscboard.in Navigate the link of Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 It will take you to the login page where you need to put in your registration number, date of birth and other details Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to download results via SMS?

If a student fails to download Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 through the website, they may get their mark sheet via SMS. To avail this facility, students are required to type MHSSC followed by their roll number and send it to 57766.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to download via Digilocker?

Go to the playstore and download digilocker application or login on digilocker website Click on 'registeration' Enter your active mobile number and OTP that you received on your registered mobile number Set your username and password Enter your Aadhar number Sign in using your registered username and password to check results.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: What are the alternative websites?

msbshse.co.in hscresult.mkcl.org mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Supplementary exam dates

Students who will not be satisfied with their marks can register themselves for the supplementary exam by submitting a prescribed form before the specified last date. The Maharashtra SSC supplementary exam is likely to be held in July 2023.