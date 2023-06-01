Maharashtra 10th result 2023 to be out tomorrow at maharesult.nic.in, check Maha SSC result latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra 10th result 2023 date and time announced

Maharashtra Class 10th result 2023 Date and Time: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the date and time for class 10th result 2023 today. According to the latest announcement, the board will release MSBSHSE Class 10th result tomorrow, June 2, 2023 via a press conference scheduled at 11 am. The Maha SSC result download link will be hosted on the official website - maharesult.nic.in.

Students are required to enter their roll number, date of birth, etc to download the Maharashtra Board Class 10th result 2023, once released. The direct link to download the results will also be hosted at indiatvnews.com. Students have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website of the Maharashtra Board for the latest updates.

According to the latest announcement, the result link for class 10th mark sheets will be activated at 2 PM on the official website. The pass percentage, the name of the toppers, and other details about the exam will be shared via a press conference scheduled at 11 am.

Once Maharashtra Class 10th result 2023 link is activated, students can download their results entering their roll number, date of birth, etc. Students have been advised to keep their Maharashtra SSC hall ticket 2023 handy while checking the result. The easy steps to download Maharashtra Class 10th result 2023 are given below.

How and where to check Maharashtra Class 10th result 2023?

Visit the official website - maharesult.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Maharashtra Class 10th result 2023' Enter your credientials and click on the submit button Download and save it for future reference

Maharashtra Class 10th 2023 exams were held from March 2 to 24 wherein about 14 lakh students appeared for the exam. Of these, around 8, 44, 116 are boys, and 7, 33, 067 are girls.