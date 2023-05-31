Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Soon at mahresult.nic.in; Direct link, Ways to download marksheet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra 10th Board Result 2023 Soon

Maharashtra 10th Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Result 2023. Once announced, students will be able to check their Maharashtra Class 10th board results through the official website, mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in.

Students can access and check their Maharashtra 10th result by using their seat number and mother's first name given as mentioned on the admit cards or application forms. The Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 is awaited by over 15 lakh students. However, there is no official confirmation pertaining to the Class 10th result. The Maharashtra Board has conducted the 10th board exams from March 2 to March 25, 2023.

How to Check Maharashtra 10th Board Result 2023

Students can check their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in. On the home page, click on the 'Maharashtra SSC result' link. Key in the required details and click on the view result tab The Maharashtra 10th result will appear on the screen. Download the result PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: List of Websites

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.in

hsc.mahresults.org.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Details to be Mentioned on Score Card