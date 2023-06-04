Tripura Board TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 likely tomorrow; Know where, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TBSE Results 2023 Class 10, 12 soon

TBSE Results 2023: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will soon declare the Class 10, 12 results 2023. As per the reports, the Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be declared tomorrow, June 4. However, the TBSE official website says that the Tripura board result 2023 will be declared very soon.

Once the TBSE result 2023 Class 10, 12 is announced, students will be able to check and download their result cum marksheet statement through the official website-- tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Candidates will have to enter their registration number and roll number to access the TBSE result portal.

Over 43,000 students have enrolled for the Class 10 and Madrassa Alim board exams 2023. While Over 38,000 students have appeared for the class 12 Tripura board exam 2023. The TBSE Class 10th board exams 2023 were conducted from March 16 to April 18 and Class 12th board exams were held between March 15 and April 19, 2023.

TBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Select the designated 'TBSE Madhyamik, HS Result 2023' link

Step 3: Key in login details such as registration number, roll number

Step 4: The TBSE Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

TBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: List of Websites