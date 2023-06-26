Mizoram MBSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2023 out on mbse.edu.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mizoram MBSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2023 released on mbse.edu.in

Mizoram MBSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2023: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the class 10th, 12th compartment exam result today, June 26. Candidates can download their compartmental exam results 2023 from the official website of mbse.edu.in.

Mizoram MBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam was held in the month of June 2023. According to the results, A total of 11088 students have passed the HSSLC compartment exam out of 14091 appeared candidates. Out of the total, the number of passing female students was 5986, and 5102 were male students.

In the Class 10th compartmental exam, A total of 12897 students successfully passed the exam out of which 6809 students were female and 6088 were male. The overall pass percentage stands at 71.25 percent.

ALSO READ | TNEA 2023 rank list out on tneaonline.org, Here's easy steps to download

Mizoram MBSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of MBSE - mbse.edu.in Click on the notification link that reads, ' HS and HSS Compartment Result' A window will open Enter your login details and submit Mizoram HS and HSS Compartment Result will appear on the screen Candidates can download and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | TS EAMCET counselling 2023: Phase 1 registration starts on tseamcet.nic.in, check schedule, how to apply

Apart from this, the board has released a notice regarding the commencement of online registrations for class 12th exams for the academic year 2023-2024. The students studying in class 11th can register themselves online at mbsconline.com or mbse.edu.in. According to the notice, Online submission and payment of fees by all Higher Secondary Schools to the MBSE will be opened during July & August 2023 and the last date for online submission and payment of fees will be 3 August 2023 without a late fee. The last date for submitting registrations with a late fee is September 8, 2023. No applications will be entertained after the due date.

It should be noted that students with old registration cards (offline registration) and Class XIl students who were not registered at Class XI during 2022-2023 (last session) can also register themselves at Board's portal i.e. mbsconline.com.