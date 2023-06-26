TS EAMCET counselling 2023: Phase 1 registration starts on tseamcet.nic.in, check schedule, how to apply

TS EAMCET counselling 2023 registration for Phase 2, TS EAMCET 2023 counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the online registration process for phase 1 of the TS EAMCET counselling 2023 today, June 26, 2023. Qualified candidates can register themselves at the official portal, tseamcet.nic.in. The online registration process for phase 1 will be held from June 26 to June 5, 2023.
Candidates qualified in TSEAMCET-2023 and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply for counselling procedure for admission into B.E /B. Tech / B. Pharmacy and Pharm.D Courses. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit applications for the counselling procedure.
TS EAMCET counselling 2023: How to apply?
- Visit the official website of TS EAMCET - tseamcet.nic.in
- Click on the 'pay processing fee'
- Pay application fee, fill out the application form
- Upload all documents required and book your slot
- Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
TSEAMCET -2023 Application Fee
SC/ST - Rs. 600/-
Others - Rs. 1200/-
TSEAMCET -2023 Counselling schedule
First Phase
- Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification - June 26 to July 5
- Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates - July 28 to July 6
- Exercising Options after Certificate Verification - June 28 to July 8
- Freezing of options - July 8, 2023
- Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before - July 12, 2023
- Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website - July 12 to 19
Candidates have been advised to exercise as many options as possible to avoid the disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the College and Branch as per the choice of the candidates