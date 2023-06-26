TS EAMCET counselling 2023: Phase 1 registration starts on tseamcet.nic.in, check schedule, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : TS EAMCET TS EAMCET counselling 2023 registration for phase 1 started

TS EAMCET counselling 2023 registration for Phase 2, TS EAMCET 2023 counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the online registration process for phase 1 of the TS EAMCET counselling 2023 today, June 26, 2023. Qualified candidates can register themselves at the official portal, tseamcet.nic.in. The online registration process for phase 1 will be held from June 26 to June 5, 2023.

Candidates qualified in TSEAMCET-2023 and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply for counselling procedure for admission into B.E /B. Tech / B. Pharmacy and Pharm.D Courses. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit applications for the counselling procedure.

TS EAMCET counselling 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET - tseamcet.nic.in Click on the 'pay processing fee' Pay application fee, fill out the application form Upload all documents required and book your slot Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

TSEAMCET -2023 Application Fee

SC/ST - Rs. 600/-

Others - Rs. 1200/-

TSEAMCET -2023 Counselling schedule

First Phase

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification - June 26 to July 5 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates - July 28 to July 6 Exercising Options after Certificate Verification - June 28 to July 8 Freezing of options - July 8, 2023 Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before - July 12, 2023 Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website - July 12 to 19





Candidates have been advised to exercise as many options as possible to avoid the disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the College and Branch as per the choice of the candidates