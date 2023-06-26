NEST 2023 Answer Key released at nestexam.in; Download link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEST 2023 Answer Key released

NEST Answer Key 2023: The answer key for National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) has been released today, June 26. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the NEST answer key through the official website-- nestexam.in. Along with the answer key, the NEST question paper link is also activated on the website.

The answer key and question papers have been issued for all the papers including Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. The NEST 2023 examination was conducted online in computer based test (CBT) format on June 24. The examination was held in two shifts- from 9 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 6 PM. The result will be declared by July 10, 2023.

How to Download NEST 2023 Answer Key

Aspirants can download the NEST answer key 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Go to the official website at nestexam.in. On the homepage, click on the NEST answer key or question paper link The NEST answer key, NEST question paper PDF will be displayed on the screen Check the answer key PDF and match your responses Download it and save the PDF for future use.

Direct Link: NEST 2023 Answer Key

About NEST exam

National Entrance Screening Test is being held for candidates seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.