UP: House help gives sleeping pills in place of medicines to elderly woman for jewellery, cash theft; arrested

Crime news: A house help, his father and a relative were arrested for allegedly giving sleeping pills to an elderly woman instead of prescribed drugs and stealing jewellery and cash from the house in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the police said on Sunday (May 12). The house help was identified as Mohd. Suhail, 19, his father Mohd Sharif, 40, and his relative Shakil, 30. The police recovered jewellery worth Rs 15.5 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash.

What did the police say?

According to the police, the accused has been carrying out the theft for some time now. He used to steal things with the help of his father and a relative.

“The young house help was employed at the house two years back. He was stealing the jewellery and cash from the house with the help of his father and a distant relative who used to supply him with Diazepam, a sleeping pill to carry out the theft. He used to take her valuables and small quantities of cash once she fell asleep. In the period of a few months, he took away jewellery worth more than Rs 15.5 lakh and cash above Rs 1 lakh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Durgesh Kumar said.

How did the matter come to light?

The issue came to the fore as the son of the elderly woman and complainant Saif Samadi, who is a businessman hailing from the Saadatganj police area, observed theft and informed the police regarding the matter.

"An FIR was registered on April 25 under IPC Sections 328 (administer poison), 380 (theft in the building) and 120b (part of criminal conspiracy) and a team was formed to nab the accused who were at large," the DCP added.

After the arrest, IPC Sections 411 (theft), 413 (dealing with stolen property), and 414 (disposing of stolen items) have been added to the FIR.

According to the police, Suhail, who was hired to take care of the elderly woman's medicines and health, used to give her Diazepam. He used to carry out theft of jewellery and cash in small amounts to avoid suspicion from arising on him. He would then give the jewellery to his two crime partners, Mohd. Sharif and Shakil.

