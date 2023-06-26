TNEA 2023 rank list out on tneaonline.org, Here's easy steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TNEA 2023 rank list PDF out

TNEA 2023 rank list download: Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) announced the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2023 rank list today, June 26. Students who applied for engineering admission can check category wise list at the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org.

Candidates have an opportunity to submit grievances or queries regarding the rank, if any. Candidates can contact the nearby TFC on or before June 30, 2023, till 4 PM. Candidates can download the rank list followed by the easy steps given below.

TNEA 2023 rank list: How to download rank list?

Visit the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org Click on the login tab Enter your details such as email address and password Check and download TNEA 2023 rank list for future reference

All the Students who have applied for the sports quota can appear for the certificate verification round along with their original sports certificates and 2 sets of Xerox Copies along with relevant forms at Centre For Entrance Examinations & Admissions - Annex Building, Anna University, Guindy Campus, Chennai - 25. The certificate verification will be conducted between June 5 and 15, 2023. Candidates can check the roll number and name-wise list on the official website. The exam authority will soon release the TNEA rank list based on the overall weightage in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

A total of 440 engineering colleges from Tamil Nadu will be participating in the counseling process, offering 1.5 lakh seats, as per reports. The exam authority will soon release the TNEA rank list based on the overall weightage in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Candidates can check the TNEA rank list 2023 directly by clicking on the above link.