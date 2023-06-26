NIOS 10th Result 2023 OUT at nios.ac.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NIOS 10th result declared

NIOS 10th Public Exam 2023 Result: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result for Class 10th Public Examination 2023. Students can check their result through the official website-- nios.ac.in using enrollment numbers.

NIOS had conducted Class 10th public exams for 2022-23 academic session in April-May 2023. The NIOS 10th scorecard will comprise of enrollment number, student's name, subject-wise marks obtained in theory and practical, total marks scored and the qualifying status.

How to Check NIOS 10th Result 2023

Students can check and download the NIOS 10th scorecard by using the steps provided here.

Step 1: Go to the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'Exams and Results' tab

Step 3: Click on the 'Check Result' link and insert the NIOS enrollment number

Step 4: The NIOS public exam result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: NIOS 10th Result 2023 Link

Earlier on June 23, the NIOS has declared the class 12th exam results 2023. Candidates are suggested to cross-check all the details mentioned in the NIOS Class 12th scorecard. In case a candidate found any discrepancy in the NIOS scorecard, they should contact the concerned authorities.

