CISCE ISC 2024 improvement results announced at cisce.org; direct link here

CISCE ISC 2024 improvement results: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the class 12th or ISC improvement exam 2024 results. All those who took the improvement exams can now download their results through the CISCE website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. CISCE ISC 2024 improvement results can also be checked through SMS and Digilocker app. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards.

Students should note that the final marks reflect the higher of the two marks obtained in the Main and improvement examinations. The students will be able to get their report cards from their respective schools which will include the details of the marks obtained in the improvement examination. CISCE ISC 2024 improvement exams were conducted between July 1 to 16.

How to download CISCE ISC Improvement Result?

Visit the official website of CISCE Website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Select ISC under the course option

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter course code, UID, index number, and captcha

Click on the show result button to get the results

Click on the print result button to get the print

Direct link to download ISC Class 12th improvement results

How to download ISC improvement results via Digilocker?