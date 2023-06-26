Uttar Pradesh: Govt extends summer vacation for govt primary, upper primary schools till July 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uttar Pradesh summer vacation extended in schools

UP School Summer Vacation 2023: The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the summer vacation for all primary and upper primary government schools till July 2. The Department of Basic Education in a notification has announced to extend the summer vacation in primary and upper primary schools recognised by the UP government till July 2. These schools will now start functioning from July 3.

The state government has extended the UP school summer vacation 2023 for the second time in a row. The schools were initially slated to be reopened on June 15. However, amid the heatwave, the vacation was further extended till June 25. From July 3, schools will start functioning as per their schedule/ timetable.

"Summer vacation has been extended till July 2, 2023, in all schools of Basic Education Council, UP. Now the schools will open on July 3, 2023," basic education department tweeted.

The basic education department in its letter has further ordered schools to ensure the completion of all the formalities including mid-day meal, proper distribution of textbooks, adequate cleanliness of toilets, facility of drinking water, and proper seating arrangements before re-opening the schools.