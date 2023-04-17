Uttar Pradesh CNET 2023: Registration begins for BSc, MSc Nursing courses; Details Here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP CNET 2023 BSc, MSc Nursing registration begins

UP CNET 2023 Application Form: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Uttar Pradesh, has started the registrations for Common Nursing Entrance Test (UP CNET) 2023 on its official website. Candidates seeking admission to BSc Nursing (four years), Post Basic BSc Nursing (two years), and MSc Nursing or NPCC (two years) programmes can fill in the application form at abvmucet2023.co.in.

The university has released the UP CNET 2023 application form on April 15. Interesting candidates can fill the CNET application form by May 18, 2023. The minimum age required for admission is 17 years for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

UP CNET 2023: Exam Details

While the BSc, MSc Nursing entrance exams is scheduled on June 4, the admit card for the same will be issued on May 25. The examination will be held in 18 cities across the state. The examination will be held in offline mode and candidates have to use black ball pen to indicate answers on the OMR sheets.

ALSO READ | CSIR UGC NET 2023 Application last date today; Steps to apply

ALSO READ | RRB Railway Group D fee refund link active; Update bank details here

UP CNET 2023 Exam Form: Details Required to Fill

At the time of registration process, the applicants will have to submit the following information:

First Name (As per Class 10th Certificate/Marksheet)

Middle Name

Last Name

Father’s Name (As per Class 10th Certificate/Marksheet)

Mother’s Name (As per Class 10th Certificate/Marksheet)

Date of Birth (As per Class 10th Certificate/Marksheet),

Age

Gender

Email Address (Valid e-mail for future information and notifications)

Mobile Number (Valid and active number for SMS based delivery of registration number)

Place of Birth

Nationality

Category

Sub-Category

UP CNET 2023 Application Form: Steps to Register Online

Aspirants can follow the simple steps given here to fill in the UP CNET 2023 Application Form.

Candidates first need to visit the official website of ABVMU University at abvmuup.edu.in

Click on the Link for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023-24 on the homepage.

Select the desired programme and fill out the complete application form.

Re-login and proceed to pay the application fee.

Fill out the educational qualification in the given spaces and upload the required documents.

Finally, submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Direct Link: UP CNET 2023 Application Form