RRB Railway Group D fee refund link active; Update bank details here

RRB Group D Fee Refund 2023: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the RRB Group D Exam 2019 fee refund link today, April 14. Candidates who took the RRB Group D examination conducted from August 17, 2022 to October 11, 2022 for Level-1 posts against CEN No. RRC – 01/2019 can apply for the fee refund through the regional websites of RRB.

Applicants will have to fill in the valid bank account details while registering for the RRB Group D Fee refund. "Bank Account Details were taken at the time of filling of Online Application Form for refund. However, applications have been received 04 years back and in the intervening period lot of changes might have occurred in the account details of the candidates," RRB said in a statement.

"Also, it is observed by the Bank while scrutinizing account details that large number of payments were made from the same account number. Further, due to merging of various banks their IFSC codes have been changed and it is necessary to reconfirm and take fresh details of bank account if required so that refund is made in the correct bank account of the candidate," it added.

Candidates will be able to update their bank account details up to May 30, 2023 (till 5 PM). The RRB will use the same account details to refund the fees charged from the candidates who raised objections for questions, answers, options etc. and their objections have been found correct.

Only one refund per bank account is allowed by the RRB. In case a candidate is facing trouble while submitting the bank details or forget registration menu can contact the help desk for clarification.