CSIR UGC NET 2023 Application last date today; Steps to apply

CSIR UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET December 2022 and June 2023 sessions today, April 17. Candidates who have not yet filled the application form can register for the CSIR NET 2023 exam through the official website-- csirnet.nta.nic.in till 11:50 PM.

The NTA will open the CSIR UGC NET 2023 correction window on April 19. Candidates can edit their CSIR NET application form until April 25, 2023. The CSIR National Eligibility Test for December 2022 and June 2023 sessions is scheduled to be held from June 6 to 8, 2023.

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of CSIR NET exam forms: April 17, 2023

Last date for payment of exam fee: April 17, 2023

CSIR UGC NET 2023 form correction: April 19 to 25, 2023

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow the simple steps provided here to fill in the CSIR NET application form 2023.

Go to the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Click on the 'CSIR UGC NET 2023 application form' link on the home page.

Complete the registration process and generate the login credentials.

Re-login and fill in the CSIR NET application form as instructed

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Make payment of the application fees and submit the CSIR NET exam form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for further use.

Direct Link: CSIR UGC NET 2023 Application Form