CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2024: Marks verification, re-evaluation schedule released; check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 10 compartment result re-verification dates out

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the supplementary exam 2024 marks verification, and re-evaluation schedule after announcing the class 10th supplementary exam results. Students who wish to challenge the marks awarded to any question can apply online as per the schedule for re-evaluation of marks.

According to the official notice released by the CBSE stated that a decrease even by one mark will be affected after the re-evaluation process. The result of the re-evaluation will be final and no request or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained.

Application Fee

Students who wish to apply for the re-evaluation will have to pay an online application fee. The online applications for verification of marks will be accepted between August 9 and 10. The students will have to pay an online application fee of Rs. 500 per subject. To obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer books, the students can apply on August 16 by paying Rs. 500 per answer book for the same. The registrations for re-evaluation will be open from August 20 with a fee payment of Rs—100 per question.

Only those students who apply for verification of marks will be allowed to obtain a photocopy of the answer book of that subject. Requests for re-evaluation and challenge shall be accepted only for the theory portion at the payment of Rs.100 per question.

The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned which would be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in along with the question paper. After that, students can submit an application for revaluation in the required questions with reasoning.

Compartment results out

CBSE Class 10th compartment results 2024 were announced on August 5. Students who took the said exam can download their results by visiting the official websites, results.digilocker.gov.in or cbse.gov.in, using their admit card number, date of birth, and security pin.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10th compartment result 2024 announced; direct link here