CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2024 to be announced soon; when and where to download

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the class 10th compartment results. As per the media reports, the class 10th board results 2024 will be announced anytime. However, the board has not declared any exact date and time for releasing class 10th compartment results. Students will be able to download CBSE Compartment 10th Results from the official website.

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary examination was conducted from July 15 to 22 in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. 15 extra minutes were given to students to read the questions. Once released, the candidates can download it on results.cbse.nic.in. For the ease of candidates, we have provided easy steps to download CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2024.

This year, a total of 2,238,827 students appeared for the CBSE 10th regular exams, of which 2,095,467 passed. Students who were unable to pass had to appear for the supplementary exams. CBSE class 10th annual exam results were announced on May 13. Once the results are out, students will be able to check the pass percentage of the supplementary exams. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

What are the passing criteria for CBSE 10th compartment exam 2024?

To pass CBSE Class 10th board exams, the students must secure at least 30 per cent marks in each subject. Students who fail to meet the passing marks may need to repeat the academic year.

How to download CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2024?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2024' It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and Security Pin CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2024 will appear on the screen Download and save CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2024 for future reference

Details on Scorecards

