CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2024 Soon: When and how to download?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the class 10th and 12th board exam results. As per media reports, the results for both classes 10th and 12th will be announced this week. However, the board has not given any confirmation on the release of the results. Students who took to the class 10th, and 12th board exams are advised to keep checking on the official website of CBSE for the latest updates. Once the results are out, the students will be able to access their CBSE Class 10th, and 12th supplementary results on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

On June 30, the board uploaded the results of the revaluation for both classes. All those who have not yet checked the results can do so by visiting the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

What are alternative websites to download CBSE 10th, 12th supplementary results?

The board will announce the CBSE 10th, and 12th compartment/supplementary results in online mode. The link to the results will be accessible on the official web portal. The students can check the below-listed domains to check regular updates on results.

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

How to download CBSE Supplementary Exam results?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in

Click on the 'results' section

Click on the respective link of the CBSE Class 10th, and 12th Supplementary Exam results

Login using roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details

CBSE Supplementary Exam results will appear on the screen

Download and save CBSE Supplementary Exam results for future reference

This year, the CBSE Supplementary Exam for class 10th were conducted from July 15 to 22 while the class 12 board exams were conducted on July 25. Both exams were conducted in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Once the CBSE Supplementary Exam results are out, the candidates will be able to check the following details on their scorecards.