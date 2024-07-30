CBSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2024 announced; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2024 announced

CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of class 10th, and 12th board compartment exams today, July 30. All those who appeared for class 10th, and 12th compartment exam 2024 can download their scorecards from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

In order to download CBSE 2024 supplementary results, the candidates are required to use their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The candidates can download CBSE 10th, 12th compartment result by following the easy steps given below.

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CBSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide the details on the login page

CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment result will appear on the screen

Download CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment result and save it for future reference

Direct link to download CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment result

CBSE Class 12th compartment exams were conducted on July 15 whereas the class 10th compartment exam was conducted from July 15 to 22. A total of 1, 22, 170 students were placed in CBSE 2024 Class 12th compartment category.

Passing marks

To pass CBSE Class 10th, and 12th board exams, the students should have obtained 33 per cent marks in each subject (Practical and Theory) as well as in aggregate. Those who will not pass the CBSE compartment exam 2024 will have to repeat their year and sit for the next year's annual exam. Students can directly download their scorecards by clicking on the above-mentioned link.

This year, the overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 10th board exam was 93.60 percent, marking a 0.48% increase from the previous year's 93.12%. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for Class 12th rose from 87.33 percent in 2023 to 87.98 percent this year, showing a 0.65 percent increase. The annual results were announced on May 13th.