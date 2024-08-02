Friday, August 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2024 announced at cbseresults.nic.in; direct link here

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2024 announced at cbseresults.nic.in; direct link here

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2024 has been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students who were eagerly waiting for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth on the login. Check direct link here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2024 17:34 IST
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2024
Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2024 Announced

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally announced the class 12th Compartment results today, August 2. Students who took the CBSE Board class 12 compartment exams can download their results from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

According to official data, a total of 131,396 students from 15,397 schools registered for the CBSE compartment exam. Out of these, 37,957 students have passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 29.78%. In terms of gender, girls performed better than boys, with 33.47% of girls and 27.90% of boys passing the exam.

In order to download CBSE Compartment Exam 2024 results, students are required to use their roll number, admit card number, security pin and other details on the login page. Candidates can also follow the easy steps given below to download their results. The results can also be checked through SMS, IVRS and Digilocker app.

How to download CBSE Class 12 compartment exam 2024 results?

  • Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on 'results'
  • Click on the link displayed on the official website reads, ' CBSE Class 12 compartment exam 2024 results'
  • A window will appear on the screen
  • Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details
  •  CBSE Class 12 compartment exam 2024 results will appear on the screen
  • Download  CBSE Class 12 compartment exam 2024 results and save it for future reference

Direct link to download CBSE Class 12 compartment result

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Exam-results News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement