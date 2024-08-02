CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2024 announced at cbseresults.nic.in; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2024 Announced

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally announced the class 12th Compartment results today, August 2. Students who took the CBSE Board class 12 compartment exams can download their results from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

According to official data, a total of 131,396 students from 15,397 schools registered for the CBSE compartment exam. Out of these, 37,957 students have passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 29.78%. In terms of gender, girls performed better than boys, with 33.47% of girls and 27.90% of boys passing the exam.

In order to download CBSE Compartment Exam 2024 results, students are required to use their roll number, admit card number, security pin and other details on the login page. Candidates can also follow the easy steps given below to download their results. The results can also be checked through SMS, IVRS and Digilocker app.

How to download CBSE Class 12 compartment exam 2024 results?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on 'results'

Click on the link displayed on the official website reads, ' CBSE Class 12 compartment exam 2024 results'

A window will appear on the screen

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

CBSE Class 12 compartment exam 2024 results will appear on the screen

Download CBSE Class 12 compartment exam 2024 results and save it for future reference

Direct link to download CBSE Class 12 compartment result