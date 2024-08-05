CBSE Class 10th compartment result 2024 announced; direct link here

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently announced the secondary school supplementary exam results. Students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10th board exam 2024 can download their scorecards using their roll number and other details on the login page. The Secondary School Supplementary Examination (Class X) Results 2024 are accessible at results.cbse.nic.in.
How to download CBSE Class 10th compartment results 2024?
- Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'CBSE Class 10th compartment result 2024'
- It will redirect you to a login page where you need to key in your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin and click on 'submit'
- CBSE Class 10th compartment result 2024 will appear on the screen
- Download CBSE Class 10th compartment result 2024 and save it for future reference