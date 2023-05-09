Manabadi TS SSC Results 2023: Telangana 10th result likely tomorrow at bse.telangana.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi TS SSC Result 2023 tomorrow

TS SSC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana will declare the TS Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) results 2023 on May 10. As per the reports, the Telangana Board will declare the TS SSC Results 2023 at 12 Noon, tomorrow. The official website-- bse.telangana.gov.in will host the Telangana SSC result 2023.

Students will be able to access their TS SSC Results 2023 by using roll number. Nearly 5 lakh students have enrolled for the Class 10 board exams this year. Students can collect the original TS SSC marksheet from their respective schools after the result announcement.

How to Check Telangana TS SSC Result 2023

Students can follow the simple steps provided here to check and download the TS SSC Result 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the websites- bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'TS SSC Result 2023' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the next window, enter the hall ticket id

Step 4: The TS SSC result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the Manabadi SSC result for further reference.

Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Last Years' Highlights

Last year, a total of 5,03,579 students appeared in the SSC board exams 2023. The board has recorded 90 percent as an overall pass percentage. While, during 2021 and 2020, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 100 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the alternative assessment criteria adopted by the board.