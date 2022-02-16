CTET Result 2022 likely to be released today. Here's how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE CTET Result 2022-21 expected to be released today

CTET Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET Result 2022 today. Candidates who had appeared for the exams should note that the CBSE CTET Result 2022 will be released on the official website. The CTET exam was conducted by the CBSE Board from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022, across the country. The 15th Edition of the CTET was held online for the first time under two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th).

The provisional answer key of the CTET exam was released on February 1, 2022.

How to check CTET Result 2022

1. Visit the official website www.ctet.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'results'

3. Enter your credentials and login to the portal

4. Your CTET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a printout of the same for future reference

CTET Result 2022 Marksheet

Candidates should note that the CTET marksheets will be available in Digital Format in the DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. The DigiLocker accounts of all candidates will be created and the account credentials will be conveyed to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The candidates will be able to download their digital marksheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials.

Latest Education News