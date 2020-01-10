UTET 2019 result declared. Check details, direct link to download

Image Source : PTI UTET Result 2019 declared

UTET 2019 Result: The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 results have been declared by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Candidates who had appeared for UTET 2019 should note that the results have been released on the official website. The UTET 2019 Examination was conducted on November 6, 2019. UTET Paper 1 was conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, while the UTET Paper 2 was conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Students who wish to check their UTET 2019 Result should read the below information on how to download their UTET 2019 results. A direct link to check and downlaod UTET 2019 Result has also been provided.

The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Result will include the name and roll number of the candidate, the name of the examination, the marks secured in UTET 1/ UTET 2, total marks secured and the UTET qualifying status of the candidate.

How to check UTET 2019 Results

1. Visit the official website ubse.uk.gov.in

2. Click on the link that says 'UTET 2019 Result'

3. Select UTET 1/ UTET 2

4. Enter your credentials and login to the portal

5. Your UTET 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download UTET 2019 Result

Candidates who had appeared for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 should click on the below link to download their results.

Direct Link to Download UTET 2019 Result

Candidates who have qualified the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 will be eligible for the teaching vacancies in the schools across the state.