UGC NET 2019 December Exam result to be out soon

UGC NET 2019 December Exam result to be out soon; Check updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result for UGC NET 2019 December exam soon on its official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the 2019 UGC NET December examination are advised to keep checking the official website as various media reports have earlier mentioned that the agency is likely to release the result on or before December 31.

UGC NET 2019 December exam answer key was earlier released by NTA on December 23. The UGC NET 2019 examination was conducted from December 2 to December 6. A total of 10,34,872 candidates had appeared for the examination conducted in 700 centers in 219 cities across India. The examination was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, covering 81 subjects. For candidates in Assam and Meghalaya, the examination was held on December 27. As many as 7,500 candidates had registered for the exams from these two northeastern states.

The UGC NET information brochure says, "In order to be considered for 'JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor' and for 'Assistant Professor', the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers 13 taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non-Creamy Layer, PwD and Transgender)."

Candidates must know that the official websites where they can check their NTA UGC NET December 2019 exam result are ugcnet.nta.nic.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET examinations are conducted twice in a year i.e, in June and December. The result for UGC NET 2019 June examinations was declared on July 13.

We will keep updating you with the latest updates about the UGC NET 2019 December Exam results, direct link, and other details.