Osmania University declares TS EdCET result 2019: Direct link to check your score

TS EdCET Result 2019 declared by Osmania University. Direct link to check your score

About TS EdCET 2019:

The Osmania University has declared the TS EdCET Result 2019 i.e Telangana‬ Common Entrance Test Results for Bachelor of Education EdCET at the official website at the website -- edcet.tsche.ac.in . Aspirants can check their TS EdCET Result 2019 on the official web portal -- edcet.tsche.ac.in

The university had on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education conducted the entrance exam on May 31. The preliminary answer key of TS EdCET 2019 was released on June 4.

Here are the steps to check TS EdCET Results 2019 Online:

Step 1: Visit the official website for TS EDCET-2019, i.e -- edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘TS ED.CET result 2019’.

Step 3: Fill your registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth and submit it.

Step 4: The result will be flashed on the screen.

Step 5: Take the printout of TS EdCET Results 2019 for the future reference.

Candidates must know that Osmania University has released the TS EdCET Result 2019 only through online mode. The authorities will not send the TS EdCET Result 2019 through any offline mode to the candidates.

What after TS EdCET Result 2019?

Those who qualify in the TS EdCET 2019 will be eligible for admission to two years regular Bachelor of Education Course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana state for the concerned academic year.