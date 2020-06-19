MP Board 12 Result, MP Board 10th Result 2020 to be declared on THIS date. Check details

Image Source : PTI MP Board 12 Result, MP Board 10th Result 2020 to be declared on THIS date

MP Board 12 Result, MP Board 10th Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to declare the MP Board 12 Result, MP Board 10th Result 2020 soon. Students who had appeared for the MP Board exams should note that the MP Board 12 Result, MP Board 10th Result 2020 will be released on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, schools in Madhya Pradesh have been advised against the release of MP Board 12 Result, MP Board 10th Result 2020 on notice boards. Hence, students should keep a watch on the official website mpbse.nic.in.

Once declared, the students will be provided with the steps to check the MP Board 12 Result and MP Board 10th Result 2020. A direct to check and download the Madhya Pradesh Board Results will also be shared.

MP Board 10th Result 2020 Date

According to the sources close to the MPBSE, the Madhya Pradesh Board has already completed the evaluation work. As of now, the MPBSE is undertaking the process of re-evaluation and verification, before declaring the final MP Board 10th Result 2020. With such reports, candidates who had appeared for the MP Board Class 10 Exams should expect their MP Board 10th Result 2020 in between June 22 to June 25, 2020.

MP Board 12 Result 2020 Date

The coronavirus pandemic had impacted the MP Board 12th Class Exam 2020, following which few exams for the Madhya Pradesh Board were postponed or delayed. The pending MP Board exams were later conducted in June. Now, sources have revealed that the MP Board 12 Result 2020 will be announced by mid-July, this year.

