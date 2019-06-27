Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
Madras University Results 2019: UNOM UG PG results to be declared today; here's how to check on unom.ac.in

Candidates who had appeared for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year UG and PG exams should visit the official website unom.ac.in to check their UNOM UG and PG Results 2019.

New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2019 16:18 IST
The UNOM UG and PG results will be declared by Madras University today. Candidates who had appeared for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year UG and PG exams should visit the official website unom.ac.in to check their UNOM UG and PG Results 2019. 

Candidates should note that the Madras University Results 2019 will be declared for various UG and PG courses including B. Com, BA, M. Sc, B. Sc, BA, MBA and M. Com among others. 

How to check Madras University Results 2019

1. Visit the official website unom.ac.in

2. Click on the result link
3. Enter the required details
4. Click on submit
5. Download the result and take a print for future reference 

Alternatively, students can also check their UNOM UG PG Results 2019 through a direct link, which will be activated as soon as the results are out. 

The semester exams for April were conducted by the Madras University for various aforementioned courses.

